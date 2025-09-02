Roundup: Medical programs / Travel to the US / Sunsetting tax credit

PAR analysis: Medical programs at Louisiana’s public colleges are steadily gaining students while law, dentistry and pharmacy programs face mixed or declining enrollment, according to a new report. Across the six public higher education institutions that train new doctors, lawyers, dentists and pharmacists, Louisiana enrolled an average of about 3,200 students annually over the past decade. Read more from The Center Square.

Declining numbers: The World Travel & Tourism Council projected ahead of Memorial Day that the U.S. would be the only country among the 184 it studied where foreign visitor spending would fall in 2025. The finding was “a clear indicator that the global appeal of the U.S. is slipping,” the global industry association said. Meanwhile, travel research firm Tourism Economics predicted this month that the U.S. would see 8.2% fewer international arrivals in 2025. Read more from the Associated Press.

Winding down: The final days of the $7,500 federal tax credit for electrical vehicle purchases, which expires Sept. 30, have set off a frenzied last-ditch car-buying spree, with buyers trying to get an EV at a steep discount before it is too late. The deal bonanza marks the end of an era in the U.S. auto industry: After years of pushing electric cars to customers, automakers are readying for a world without the federal government’s hefty incentive to support EV adoption or fuel-efficiency rules that reward EV sales. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.