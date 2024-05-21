Roundup: Medical marijuana / FDIC chair / CEO pay

Cultivation shift: The two public universities that have held exclusive rights over medical marijuana farming in Louisiana for nearly a decade could soon lose their duopoly after the Legislature approved a bill that will fully privatize cultivation in the state. Senate Bill 228, sponsored by Sen. Patrick McMath, R-Covington, awaits Gov. Jeff Landry’s signature and would transfer the two licenses to grow from LSU and Southern University to their contracted growing partners. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Stepping down: The White House said Monday that the chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation will step down following the release earlier this month of a damning report about the agency’s toxic workplace culture. Martin Gruenberg will step down once a successor is appointed, which is expected to be announced “soon.” Read more from the Associated Press.

Top earners: Half of the executives in a Wall Street Journal analysis of total compensation for CEOs of S&P 500 companies made at least $15.7 million last year, a record for median CEO pay in the annual survey, with several making more than $50 million. Median pay for the same companies a year earlier was about $14.5 million. Read more from the Wall Street Journal.