Roundup: Medical funding companies / EV sales / Beauty entrepreneur

A growing problem: In a House Joint Insurance Committee hearing on Friday, legislators heard testimony about an industry that is working to inflate insurance payout claims by hundreds of thousands of dollars in Louisiana. Read the full story.

Bucking the national trend: The electric vehicle transition has firmly taken root in the United States, with Louisiana lagging well behind, according to a new report from an auto manufacturing trade association. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Young entrepreneur: A Southern University student was spotlighted over the weekend for juggling college classes while operating a full-time business. Twenty-three-year-old Macie Smith is a full-time student and owner of a beauty supply store Luxurious Lookz along Highland Road. She opened the shop six months ago and is already planning to expand to a larger location. Read more from WBRZ-TV.