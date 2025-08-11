Roundup: Media merger talks / Fortified roof program / Public broadcasting

Nexstar and Tegna: Television broadcaster Nexstar Media Group is in advanced talks to acquire rival Tegna, according to people familiar with the matter. Terms of any potential deal have not been disclosed. Tegna is worth about $2.5 billion, while Nexstar has a market value of around $5.6 billion. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Statewide effort: Louisiana issued just 313 fortification certificates prior to 2023, but since funding for the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program began, the state has seen explosive growth. As of February 2025, over 5,400 properties had received certifications—a 17-fold increase in just two years. Read more from The Center Square.

Guest speaker: Paul Maassen, general manager of WRKF and WWNO, will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. He will talk about the impact of the loss of federal funding on local public radio stations. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.