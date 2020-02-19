Roundup: McGlinchey rebrand / Junior Achievement / Mid City job fair 

New look: New Orleans-based law firm McGlinchey Stafford today announced it has rebranded and launched a new website, both of which are the result of a yearlong initiative. The firm’s shortened name, McGlinchey, and tagline “We Give You More,” are the cornerstones of its new brand, and are the latest evolution for the firm, which has continued to grow and diversify since its 1974 founding. See McGlinchey’s new website.

Best in class: Junior Achievement of Greater Baton Rouge and Acadiana has been awarded one of Junior Achievement USA’s highest honors: The Five Star Award. The purpose of the award is to recognize staff and boards of areas that meet Junior Achievement’s national standards in operational efficiency and through strong representation of the JA brand. Junior Achievement of Greater Baton Rouge and Acadiana, which served almost 17,000 students last school year, will be presented with the award in July at Junior Achievement USA’s National Leadership Conference.

Job hunters: Mid City Redevelopment Alliance is hosting an AmeriCorps VISTA job fair on March 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The organization is expecting to interview candidates on the spot for yearlong and 2020 summer AmeriCorps VISTA positions. There are 35 slots available for the 2020 AmeriCorps VISTA Summer Associate program and MCRA expects 20 yearlong placements. See the full announcement.