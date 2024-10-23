Roundup: McDonald’s / Louisiana PAC spending / Apple fined

Outbreak: McDonald’s told customers on Wednesday that they should feel confident ordering from its restaurants despite a deadly E. coli outbreak linked to its quarter pounder hamburgers. The outbreak has caused at least 49 people across 10 states to get sick and one person has died. A preliminary investigation by federal officials suggests fresh onions served raw on quarter pounders were a likely source of contamination. Read more from the AP.

Campaign dollars: The Louisiana Board of Ethics has quietly clamped down on political action committee spending for over a year, angering state lawmakers and a campaign advisor to Gov. Jeff Landry. Campaign finance attorneys say the ethics board has started to ask more questions—and possibly launched more investigations—into elected officials’ PAC spending since the middle of 2023. Read more from the Louisiana Illuminator.

Deception: Apple and Goldman Sachs face federal fines for mishandling disputes and misleading iPhone buyers regarding interest-free payment options on the Apple Card. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fined Apple $25 million and Goldman Sachs $45 million, plus ordered nearly $20 million in customer refunds. Both companies have agreed to resolve the situation while disputing the regulators’ claims. Read more from The Washington Post.