Roundup: Elmer’s acquired / Apple’s big investment / Baker schools

Local chocolate factory: Florida-based Hoffmann Family of Companies, a private equity firm, has acquired Ponchatoula-based Elmer Chocolate, one of the nation’s leading seasonal chocolatiers known for its iconic Valentine’s Day candy hearts and Easter egg confections.The acquisition, announced Tuesday, brings Elmer under the umbrella of the family-owned investment group, which operates more than 120 brands across 30 countries. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Read more from City Business.

Mega-investment: Apple is expected to announce another $100 billion in investment in its U.S. operations at a White House event on Wednesday. The move comes as the tech industry moves to meet President Donald Trump’s demands for expanded domestic manufacturing. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Expanding through partnerships: Big changes are coming to Baker schools as students return to the classroom on Thursday. The Baker Community School System has partnered with Helix Community Charter Schools and will be expanding some of its campuses, including Park Ridge Achievement Academy. They are also preparing to open a second location on the Bethany Church campus. Read more from WBRZ-TV.