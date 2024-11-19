Roundup: Mayoral runoff debate / Ruth’s Chris Steak House / Buc-ee’s

Runoff: Both candidates in the runoff election for mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish have agreed to take part in a televised debate at WAFB-TV Tuesday evening. The event will start at 6 p.m. Early voting for the election begins later this week, on Friday. Read more about the debate from WAFB-TV.

Top 100: The Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in Baton Rouge was named among OpenTable’s top 100 restaurants for 2024. The list is compiled by analyzing more than 14 million diner reviews, along with diner ratings, reservation demand, percentage of five-star reviews among other factors. The restaurant is one of two Louisiana establishments featured on the list. See the full list.

New timeline: Buc-ee’s planned opening of a new Louisiana travel center in Ruston has been postponed as the city awaits final approval on its Interstate 20 interchange modification plan to accommodate the project. Buc-ee’s opening now will likely be June 2026 rather than the previous target of December 2025. Read more from the USA Today network.