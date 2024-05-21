Roundup: Marsh restoration / Sanctuary city ban / St. George

Milestone: The largest marsh restoration project in Louisiana’s history—rebuilding nearly 3,000 acres of marsh in Lake Borgne—is nearing completion. The $114.7 million project—stretching a little more than 6 miles in length—is expected to be finished under budget by the end of 2025. Read more from USA Today Network.

Measure advances: By a 73-26 vote Monday, the Louisiana House approved legislation banning sanctuary cities in the state. Senate Bill 208 would require state and local law enforcement agencies to cooperate with federal immigration authorities and support the enforcement of immigration law. The amended proposal is headed to the Senate on Tuesday for concurrence. Read more from The Center Square.

Moving forward: The interim leaders of St. George said Tuesday they are moving ahead with incorporation despite a request to the state Supreme Court that it reconsider the city’s creation. The mayor and police chief met with reporters for a question-and-answer session at St. George Fire Department headquarters. Read more from WBRZ-TV.