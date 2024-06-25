Roundup: Mall of Louisiana / Tesla recall / Auto sales expectations

How old are you?: Officials with the Mall of Louisiana announced that beginning Friday, a Parental Guidance Required program will be in effect at the Mall of Louisiana on Friday and Saturdays after 4 p.m. Guests under 18 years old will be required to be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult who is at least 21 years old while they are on the shopping center property, including in the parking lot and exterior sidewalks. To enforce the policy, mall security will be stationed at all entrances―including those of individual department stores―during program hours to check IDs for those visitors believed to be under the age of 18. See more from WAFB-TV.

Bring it back: Tesla has issued two recalls for more than 11,000 of its futuristic-looking trucks over issues with the trunk and the windshield wiper, according to filings with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Tesla had two previous recalls earlier this year. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Slowdown incoming: U.S. auto sales through the first half of the year are expected to be up by 2.9% compared to a year ago, but there are concerns that the auto industry may not be able to continue the momentum through year’s end. Vehicle inventory levels are growing, incentives are increasing and there’s growing uncertainty during the second half of the year surrounding the economy, interest rates and U.S. presidential election. Read more from CNBC.