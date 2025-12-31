Roundup: M&A deals / Market update / State Rep. Paula Davis 

Looking ahead: After a record 68 global megadeals above $10 billion in 2025, Wall Street banks expect another blockbuster year in 2026, fueled by spinoffs, private equity partnerships, crypto M&A and sovereign wealth fund capital, with looser U.S. enforcement boosting confidence even as Europe lags. Read more from the Wall Street Journal.

Last trading day of the year: Wall Street is holding steady at the beginning of the final day of trading for 2025, a banner year for markets that was driven by both optimism and uncertainty. The S&P 500 was flat early Wednesday while The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 47 points, or 0.1%. The Nasdaq composite was little changed. Trading is expected to be light ahead of the New Year’s Day holiday, when markets will be closed. Read more from the Associated Press.

‘Time for a change’: Louisiana State Rep. Paula Davis has submitted her letter of resignation. “After thoughtful reflection and with deep gratitude for the opportunity to serve, I respectfully submit my notarized resignation as state representative for House District 69, effective January 9, 2026,” Davis writes in the letter. District 69 includes the Capital Region. It’s an area that Davis, a Republican, has represented in the Louisiana State House of Representatives since being elected in 2015. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Editor’s note: The offices of Business Report will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 1, in observance of the New Year’s holiday and Daily Report will not be published. Daily Report will return on Friday, Jan. 2. Have a safe and happy holiday!