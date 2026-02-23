Roundup: Luncheon speaker / Nor’easter / Disruption at work

Invest in Louisiana director: Jan Moller, executive director of Invest in Louisiana (formerly Louisiana Budget Project), will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. He will discuss Louisiana’s economy, the state budget and the upcoming legislative session. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.

Flight cancellations: Air traffic is coming to a standstill in much of the Northeast as a powerful storm brings heavy snow and strong winds across the region. Thousands of flight disruptions piled up Monday morning. As of around 9 a.m. Central, more than 5,500 flights in or out of the U.S. were canceled, according to online tracker FlightAware. Hundreds of others were delayed. Read more from the Associated Press.

Hope isn’t a strategy: In an era of disruption, many leaders are elevating “hope” to a strategic pillar. But sentiment alone can’t sustain performance. While hope can strengthen morale, resilience and cohesion, it becomes risky when it replaces clear goals, defined pathways and accountability. The smarter approach pairs optimism with disciplined execution, measurable plans and sharper energy management. Fast Company has the full story. A subscription may be required.