Roundup: Luncheon clubs / YMCA closing / Business equipment sales

For the holidays: Press Club of Baton Rouge and the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge will not host luncheons this week because of the Christmas holiday. The Press Club will resume weekly meetings on Jan. 6, while the Rotary Club will resume meetings on Jan. 8.

Shuttering: Amid continuing challenges, the YMCA Board of Directors has decided to close the C. B. Pennington Jr. YMCA on Old Hammond Highway, effective Feb. 1. Volunteer and staff leaders have worked diligently over the last several years to raise new funds, maximize revenues, find new efficiencies and reduce expenses, but these actions have not been enough to offset the growing deficit at the C. B. Pennington Jr. YMCA, the organization said in a statement over the weekend.

Increased activity: Orders placed with U.S. factories for business equipment rebounded in November, posting the strongest monthly advance in over a year. The value of core capital goods orders, a proxy for investment in equipment excluding aircraft and military hardware, increased 0.7% last month after a revised 0.1% decline in October, government figures showed Monday. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

