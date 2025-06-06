Roundup: Lululemon / Cookies by Freddie / Topo Chico recall

Topping expectations: Lululemon beat Wall Street expectations for fiscal first-quarter earnings Thursday, but cut its full-year earnings guidance, citing a “dynamic macroenvironment.” As the company navigates tariffs and fears about a slowing U.S. economy, CEO Calvin McDonald said in a news release that “we intend to leverage our strong financial position and competitive advantages to play offense, while we continue to invest in the growth opportunities in front of us.” Read more from CNBC.

Launching: A new cookie food truck featuring sweet staples and unique creations will roll into the Capital Region at the end of the month. Cookies By Freddie officially opens June 28 and will be parked in the Acadian-Perkins Plaza shopping center in place of Crawfish on the Geaux once it closes for the season. The concept has been in development for about four years. Read more from 225.

Check your pantry: A recall is underway for some Topo Chico Mineral Water bottles for potential bacterial contamination. A Coca-Cola spokesperson told FOX Business on Thursday that the company recalled a limited quantity of 16.9-ounce glass bottle Topo Chico products due to a potential contamination of pseudomonas. “All impacted product has been removed from store shelves at the approximately 40 retail locations across Arizona, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas, and no illnesses have been reported,” the company spokesperson said. Read more from Fox Business.