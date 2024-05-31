Roundup: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser / Trump’s next steps / Beer acquisition 

Press club: Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, June 3. Plans are for him to discuss tourism and lack of civility in politics. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. The program begins at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.

Unprecedented: Donald Trump said on Friday he would appeal the guilty verdict that made him the first U.S. president convicted of a crime, though he will have to wait until after his sentencing on July 11 before taking that step. Trump was found guilty of 34 criminal counts of falsifying documents to cover up a hush money payment to Baton Rouge-native adult actress Stormy Daniels to illegally influence the 2016 election. Read more from Reuters.

American themed, Japanese owned?: Japanese whisky-maker Suntory—and owner of Jim Beam—is in talks to acquire Boston Beer, the American brewer known for its Samuel Adams brand. Boston Beer has a market capitalization of around $3 billion, and a deal would likely include a premium to that. Read more from the Wall Street Journal.