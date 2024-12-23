Roundup: LSU’s Title IX investigations / Nordstrom / Single-family home sales

Up to seven months: A top LSU official told a Board of Regents panel earlier this month that the state’s flagship university can take anywhere from 67 to 222 days to bring a Title IX investigation to completion. Nearly four years after a USA Today investigation found major faults in LSU’s Title IX office, advocates for students want LSU to do better. But some workers within the office, which is responsible for investigating complaints about sexual harassment and misconduct as well as other discrimination claims, aren’t surprised at the length of investigations. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Going private: Nordstrom will become a private company after it agreed to a buyout deal valued at $6.25 billion from Nordstrom’s founding family and Mexican retailer El Puerto de Liverpool. Common shareholders will receive $24.25 in cash for each share of Nordstrom common stock they hold, according to a press release. In September, the Nordstrom family offered $23 a share for the chain, which valued the company at roughly $3.76 billion. Read more from CNBC.

Rebounding: Sales of new U.S. single-family homes rebounded in November after being depressed by hurricanes in the prior month, but rising mortgage rates could hamper sales next year. New home sales jumped 5.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 664,000 units last month, the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau said on Monday. Read more from Reuters.

