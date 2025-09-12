Roundup: LSU’s Matt Lee / US population / Consumer sentiment

Luncheon speaker: LSU interim President Matt Lee will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. He will talk about how LSU stands at a crossroads with opportunities to shape the future of higher education, research and athletics and share how the school is strengthening faculty and research. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.

Slowing growth: U.S. population growth will slow to a crawl over the next few decades as fertility rates decline and net immigration shrinks because of stricter enforcement, the Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday. Deaths are now projected to exceed births in 2031. Just eight months ago, CBO had projected that threshold wouldn’t be crossed until 2033. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Lowest since spring: U.S. consumer sentiment fell in September to its lowest level since May and long-term inflation expectations rose for the second straight month, as concerns about the labor market and prices weighed on the economic outlook. The preliminary September sentiment index declined to 55.4 from 58.2 in August, according to the University of Michigan. That was below all but one economist’s forecast in a Bloomberg survey. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.