Roundup: LSU vs. S. Carolina / Postal service / LSU professor 

Postponed: The Southeastern Conference has postponed Thursday night’s women’s basketball game between No. 5 LSU and No. 2 South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina, until Friday at 4 p.m. central time because of the winter storm. The storm dropped a foot of snow in parts of Louisiana, making travel hazardous. LSU’s home game on Sunday evening against Texas A&M remains on schedule. Read more from The Associated Press.

Deliveries suspended: The U.S. Postal Service confirmed delivery service will be temporarily suspended in the Baton Rouge area on Wednesday, Jan. 22, due to current conditions. Postal service officials expect normal mail delivery to resume on Thursday depending on various factors, including temperatures rising above freezing. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Under investigation: An LSU law school professor has been removed from teaching classes for reportedly making political comments in the classroom, according to his attorney. LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center Dean Alena Allen told students Tuesday that tenured law professor Ken Levy is being replaced pending an investigation. Baton Rouge attorney Jill Craft, who represents Levy, said he intends to fight the reprimand. Read more from the Louisiana Illuminator.