Roundup: LSU recycling / Coronavirus / IBM

Recycling: LSU battled head-to-head with Clemson University for both the national title in football ​and​ the No. 1 spot in “Total Recycled” during the 2019 GameDay Recycling Challenge, or GDRC—a collegiate football waste reduction competition. LSU recycled 127,940 of materials, compared to Clemson’s 78,157 pounds. Read the full announcement.

CDC report: While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that five patients in the U.S. have been diagnosed with coronavirus, there are currently no confirmed cases of it in Louisiana, WBRZ-TV reports. Health officials in Louisiana and other states are taking preliminary steps to prevent the spread of the virus. Read the full update.

Leadership change: IBM said Thursday that Ginni Rometty will step down as chief executive in April, capping an eight-year run at the helm during which the technology giant struggled with growth. She will be succeeded by Arvind Krishna, currently the company’s senior vice president for cloud and cognitive software, The Washington Post reports. In a statement, IBM says Krishna was the company’s chief architect of its acquisition of open-source-software company Red Hat, the largest acquisition in IBM’s history. Read the full story.