Roundup: LSU NIL / Qualifying / Superintendent

Top earner: LSU was listed among colleges with the most NIL deals in a new study by JustGamblers. LSU ranks seventh on the list with 207 recorded deals. University of Florida ranks first with nearly 500 deals. The study analyzed On3 NIL Deal Tracker data from March 2021 to May 2024.

Elections: Ted James and incumbent Sharon Weston Broome are the only two candidates who have qualified for mayor as of this afternoon’s publication deadline. Leslie Chambers, John Guidry and Marcus Hunter qualified on Wednesday for 2nd Supreme Court District associate justice, while Quentin Anderson, Cleo Fields and Elbert Guillory qualified for the 6th District representative.

Another delay: The selection of a new superintendent to lead the East Baton Rouge Parish School System may be pushed to next week. The School Board initially was slated to take up the matter again on Thursday night. But on Wednesday, board members Patrick Martin, Mark Bellue, Nathan Rust and Emily Soulé released a statement explaining why they chose not to include interim superintendent Adam Smith among their list of finalists for the position. In their statement, they called Smith a “company man,” who was well-suited to serve as an interim to keep the system functioning but was not the right choice to bring much-needed change to the system.