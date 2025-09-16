Roundup: LSU Law / US poverty rates / Deer season

Enrollment rises: LSU Law welcomed students back last month, starting the 2025-26 academic year with its largest first-year class in recent history: 231 students. Total enrollment rose to 656. The incoming class posted higher LSAT and GPA scores, with 60% female representation and students from 28 states and three countries.

California ties Louisiana: A new report released this week by the California Budget and Policy Center, a Sacramento-based think tank, shows that California now shares the nation’s highest poverty rate with Louisiana. Despite its massive economy, about 7 million Californians—or 17.7% of the population—lived in poverty in 2024. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Set to open: Louisiana’s 2025-26 deer season opens Saturday in parts of southwest Louisiana for archers and Oct. 1 elsewhere. Hunters need a license, deer license and tags, which must be validated within 72 hours of harvest. Tags can be validated online, via LA Wallet, or by phone through LDWF. Read more from WBRZ-TV.