Roundup: LSU law professor / State’s hydrogen prospects / Industrial production

The latest: The suspended LSU law professor who had been cleared to return to the classroom earlier this week won’t be going back just yet. The state’s 1st Circuit Court of Appeal blocked a district judge’s order that would have let Ken Levy teach again, the Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill confirmed Thursday. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

On the line: Shifting federal policies, regulatory uncertainty and looming tax debates have left Louisiana’s hydrogen prospects in limbo. While the “Unleashing American Energy” executive order issued by President Donald Trump does not directly target hydrogen-related tax credits, it could impact the broader financial support available for hydrogen development in Louisiana by targeting the Inflation Reduction Act. Read more from The Center Square.

January boost: U.S. industrial production rose in January by more than forecast, boosted by utilities usage in a month marked by colder temperatures, while a sharp decline in motor vehicle output restrained manufacturing. The 0.5% increase in production at factories, mines and utilities followed a revised 1% gain a month earlier, Federal Reserve data showed Friday. The median estimate of a Bloomberg survey of economists was a 0.3% increase. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.