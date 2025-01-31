Roundup: LSU Law professor / Local labor market / Invest in Louisiana 

Back in the classroom: A state judge has ordered LSU to allow law professor Ken Levy to return to teaching duties. The university had removed him from the classroom pending an investigation into alleged criticism of Gov. Jeff Landry. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Job market update: Baton Rouge added 1,100 jobs from November to December last year, and gained 3,500 jobs year-over-year. The local gains fall inline with state trends—the state’s nonfarm employment has seen over-the-month employment gains in 18 of the last 26 months, as well as 45 consecutive months of over-the-year gains. Read the full release.

Speaking: Jan Moller, executive director of Invest in Louisiana, formerly Louisiana Budget Project, will be the speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. Moller will discuss Louisiana’s fiscal future, the November special session on taxes, the upcoming constitutional amendment, and federal threats to the state budget. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.