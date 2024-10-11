Roundup: LSU board / Young philanthropists / Texas refinery leak

Changes adopted: The LSU Board of Supervisors quietly adopted changes Thursday to its bylaws that would allow its chair to appoint someone to all search committees convened in the university system. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Activism: Wealthy millennials and Gen Zers are redefining the world of charitable giving, seeing themselves more as activists than donors. Wealthy donors under the age of 43 are more likely to volunteer, fundraise and act as mentors for charitable causes rather than just give money, according to a new survey. Read more from CNBC.

Investigation launched: The two victims of a chemical leak at the Deer Park refinery in Texas have been recovered and an investigation into what may have caused the deadly incident is underway, the top executive of Mexican national oil company Pemex said on Friday. Up to 35 people at the facility were either treated at the plant or taken to area hospitals for exposure to hydrogen sulfide gas, officials said on Thursday. Read more from Reuters.