Roundup: LSU Board of Supervisors / Retail sales / Used car prices

New appointee: Gov. Jeff Landry has appointed Lake Charles businessman John Condos to the LSU Board of Supervisors, filling a vacancy left by the resignation of Lafayette attorney Glenn Armentor. Condos, who owns businesses in health care law and medical marijuana, previously served on the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors. Campaign finance records show Condos is a major political donor, contributing more than $150,000 to Landry and groups supporting his campaigns and more than $687,000 to candidates and political organizations since 2003. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

January dip: U.S. retail sales fell 0.2% in January as weaker vehicle purchases and severe winter weather dampened consumer activity. Seven of 13 retail categories declined, including autos, apparel and gas stations. Still, a key control-group measure used to calculate GDP rose 0.3%, suggesting underlying consumer spending remained relatively steady. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

On the rise: Used vehicle prices rose in February as dealers boosted inventories ahead of the spring selling season. Cox Automotive’s Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index climbed about 4% from a year earlier, reflecting strong dealer demand and expectations of higher tax refunds, though geopolitical tensions and rising gas prices could temper consumer demand. Read more from CNBC.