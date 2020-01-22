Roundup: LSU advertising / Manufacturer spending / Home sales report 

Name recognition: LSU raked in more than $200 million in free advertising in the seven weeks the world was watching the university’s football team complete its record-setting perfect season, according to analysts at Joyce Julius and Associates, an Ann Arbor, Michigan, analytics firm. As WBRZ-TV reports, the Joyce Julius report found LSU was mentioned 150,061 times across TV, internet and print media from Dec. 1 through Jan. 21. Read the full story.

Upskilling: Manufacturers are set to spend $26.2 billion on internal and external training initiatives for new and existing employees in 2020 to combat the shortage of available workers, according to the Manufacturing Institute. As CNBC reports, nearly 70% of manufacturers say they are creating or expanding training programs for their workforce. Three-quarters of respondents say upskilling workers helped to improve productivity, promotion opportunities and morale. Read the full story.

On the market: U.S. home sales climbed 3.6% in December, but a record-low inventory of houses on the market has caused prices to surge as affordability is worsening, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors. For all of 2019, 5.34 million homes were sold—matching the 2018 level. High mortgage rates hurt sales in the first half of last year, while lower rates boosted purchases in the second half. Read the full story.