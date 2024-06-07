Roundup: LSBA / Crawfish prices / Snoballs

Bar president: Patrick Talley Jr., a partner in the New Orleans office of Phelps Dunbar LLP, was installed as the 84th president of the Louisiana State Bar Association on Thursday. According to a statement from LSBA, Talley has “set his sights on timely goals to continue to move the association forward.” Discussions to update LSBA’s multiyear strategic plan will commence in the fall. Read the full announcement.

On the rise: Crawfish season is coming to a close, and as supply declines, average prices for live crawfish are going up. Laney King, co-founder of The Crawfish App, says live crawfish now cost about 20 cents per pound more than they did a couple of weeks ago. The average price of live crawfish currently sits around $2.94 per pound. Read more from WVLA-TV.

Snoballs with a twist: A new snoball stand is writing the next chapter of a history-filled property on Perkins Road. The 1960s-era signs for “Jim’s Firewood” and old gasoline cans hint at the backstory of 1808 Perkins Road, a property that has been vacant for years. But now, horse-trailer-turned-dessert-cart 1808 Sneaux is breathing new life into the property. Read more from 225 magazine.