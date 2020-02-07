Roundup: Louisianians of the year / Spanish Town / Allpax $7M investment  

Top honors: Louisiana Life magazine honors individuals that stand out in their profession, give back, and represent what is best about the Pelican State in a yearly “Louisianians of the Year” list. LSU star quarterback and Ohio native Joe Burrow is among the top Louisianians of 2020, reigning No. 1 in the sports category, and Matt Saurage, the fourth-generation owner of Community Coffee, was named for the business category. See the full list.

Pink flamingos: The Louisiana State Museum this week announced the unveiling of a new exhibition, “Spanish Town Mardi Gras: 40 Years of Good Times & Bad Decisions,” in the Capitol Park Museum. The exhibition first opened to the public Jan. 30, and commemorates 40 years of Baton Rouge’s unique Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade and 30 years of the infamous Spanish Town Mardi Gras Ball.

HQ rebuild: Gov. John Bel Edwards and Allpax Products LLC executive Eric Hanrahan today announced the company will build an 80,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing center in St. Tammany Parish, replacing existing facilities where the food and pharmaceutical equipment maker has operated for more than two decades. For the project, Allpax will make a $7 million capital investment, retain 55 existing jobs, and create five new direct jobs. To facilitate the project, the company is expected to utilize the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program.