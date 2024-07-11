Roundup: Louisiana’s largest casino project / Economic indicators / Death Valley 

Gaming industry: Cordish Gaming Group continues to build out its senior management team at Louisiana’s largest new casino project in Bossier City, which the company’s top executives say will rival properties in Las Vegas. Read more from the USA Today network.

Red flag: Signs keep accumulating that U.S. consumers are in trouble. Investors are paying heed. The latest warnings came Thursday from two packaged-food giants: PepsiCo and Conagra Brands. Both reported weak quarterly results and said they see U.S. shoppers under pressure. Pepsi said sales volumes fell 4% from a year earlier in its Frito-Lay North America business and 3% for North America beverages in its fiscal second quarter ended June 15. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Happy birthday: LSU is upgrading Tiger Stadium’s video and ribbon boards, sound system, lights and other amenities to coincide with the 100-year celebration of Death Valley this fall. See more from LSU Athletics.