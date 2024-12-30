Roundup: Louisiana workforce data / Oil prices / COVID-19

Release schedule: The Louisiana Workforce Commission has announced the schedule for releasing employment and unemployment data through next year. The release of statewide nonfarm industry employment data and unemployment rates coincides with the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly data release for all states. See the full schedule.

Slight uptick: Oil prices edged higher on Monday in thin late-year trading as investors bet on a drop in temperatures across the U.S. and Europe over the coming weeks to boost diesel demand. Brent crude futures rose 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $74.46 a barrel by noon. The more active March contract was at $74.29 a barrel, up 49 cents, or 0.7%. Read more from Reuters.

Sharp increase: The U.S. faces a potential surge in COVID-19 cases—a wave, the 10th since the pandemic began, that experts say could take many by surprise due to its “silent” nature. Unlike previous years, this year’s surge has started later. Wastewater surveillance data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals a sharp increase in viral activity. Read more from Fast Company.