Roundup: Louisiana teachers / Canadian pipelines / US tariff on China

Growing workforce: Traditional and charter schools in Louisiana gained a combined 843 teachers during the 2023-24 school year, bringing the total workforce to a record-breaking 52,808 educators, according to a January report from the Louisiana Department of Education. The percentage of teachers leaving traditional public school positions declined by two percentage points from the previous year, marking the first decrease in three years. Read more from The Center Square.

Quebec reconsidering: Quebec has long resisted proposals to build new oil and gas pipelines through its territory. President Trump’s threats against Canada might change that. Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette says the government of the Canadian province is open to reconsidering two major energy infrastructure projects that it previously rejected. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Potential impact: A sweeping new U.S. tariff on products made in China is expected to increase the prices American consumers pay for a wide array of products, from the ultra-cheap apparel sold on online shopping platforms to toys and electronic devices such as computers and cellphones. An additional 10% tariff on all Chinese goods took effect a day after President Donald Trump agreed to pause his threatened tariffs against Mexico and Canada for 30 days. Read more from the AP.