Roundup: Louisiana OMV / State superintendent intervenes / Jonas Fontenot

Outage: The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is experiencing varying degrees of outages at its field offices statewide due to the global computer outage. The agency encouraging customers who had appointments scheduled for Friday to reschedule.

Uncharted territory: State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley sent a letter on Friday requesting to meet with the president and the vice president of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board within the next 72 hours to find a solution to the standstill over selection of a new superintendent. The goal? Finding a path forward. “With less than three weeks before the school year begins, you have been unable, or unwilling, to select a leader for one of the state’s largest school districts—our capital system, which, by location, holds a special place for Louisiana,” Brumley wrote. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Speaking: Jonas Fontenot, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center CEO, will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. He will discuss the center’s growth in clinical services and medical staff, expansion of its geographic locations, and advancements in research and technology. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.