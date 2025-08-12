Roundup: Louisiana Medicaid audit / John Kirwan / Copper shortage

Medicaid fraud: Louisiana paid nearly $10 million in Medicaid benefits over six years for more than 1,000 deceased people, a Louisiana Legislative Auditor review found. Part of Gov. Jeff Landry’s LA DOGE program, the audit examined how the state tracks beneficiary deaths. Using outside data, auditors identified 1,072 people who died between February 2019 and March 2025. The $9.6 million figure covers only dental coverage for the final eight months, so actual costs are likely higher. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Luncheon speaker: How is Pennington Biomedical Research Center helping shape global health? Its executive director, Dr. John Kirwan, will share his insights at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge tomorrow. The organization meets at noon each Wednesday at Drusilla Seafood.

Shortage getting worse: Robust demand growth from data centers is expected to accelerate a potential supply shortage in the global copper market in the second half of this decade, according to BloombergNEF. The extent of the shortfall? It’s likely to reach 6 million tons by 2035. More copper is needed in the buildout of artificial intelligence data centers just as supply of the metal—a key component in everything from plumbing to power cables to electric vehicles—is constrained due to years of underinvestment, BNEF analysts said in a report Tuesday. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.