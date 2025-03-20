Roundup: Louisiana layoffs / Job skills / Subsidizing small banks

WARN notices: General Dynamics Information Technology in New Orleans filed a WARN notice with the state that it will lay off 77 employees in mid-May. Lafayette-based Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits of Louisiana also filed a notice with the state that it intends to let go of 48 workers in May. See the full list for 2025.

Evolving demands: The skills needed for jobs are rapidly changing, with LinkedIn estimating that 70% of requirements will change by 2030. In response, the social network identified the top 15 fastest-growing skills in the U.S. with its inaugural Skills on the Rise 2025 report. Conflict mitigation is the most sought after skill, according to the report. Read more from Fast Company.

Program targeted: The Trump administration is targeting a federal program that subsidizes small banks in some of the poorest communities across the country, particularly in red states. President Donald Trump signed an executive order late Friday that aims to shrink the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, which supports more than 1,400 smaller lenders operating in rural and urban areas that aren’t adequately served by larger banks. Read more from the Washington Post.