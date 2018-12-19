Roundup: Louisiana felon voting / Record holiday returns / No appeal for J&J

Poll privilege: A new Louisiana law taking effect in March aimed at restoring voting rights to some former felons still under supervision may reinstate the rights to tens of thousands more people than expected. During debate on the bill, the measure’s sponsor said about 3,500 people could regain the right to vote under the legislation. Months later, advocates and elected officials say that number could be up to 36,000 people. Corrections and elections officials are meeting next month to hammer out details about the law change and decide its interpretation. Read the full story.



Return to sender: For the first time ever, UPS expects its busiest return day to occur before Christmas. UPS says it expects to handle 1.5 million returns today, and predicts another spike on Jan. 3, when it anticipates it will handle 1.3 million returned packages. There are many reasons for the pre-Christmas return boom, according to UPS, including more people buying stuff for themselves that they want to send back. Read the full story.

Dust clouds: Johnson & Johnson failed to persuade a Missouri trial judge to set aside a verdict awarding a record $4.69 billion to 22 women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in the company’s baby powder and other talc products, Reuters reports. According to court records, Judge Rex Burlison in St. Louis denied the company’s request today, but a detailed opinion of the ruling was not immediately available. Read the full story.