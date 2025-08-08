Roundup: Louisiana detention / CEO turnover / Dodge muscle SUV

Where the detainees are: The Trump administration is planning to house immigrant detainees in Louisiana State Penitentiary, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest effort to accommodate—and spotlight—its immigration crackdown. The Trump administration expects the facility at Angola will provide 450 beds to detained migrants and plans to announce it early next month, the people said. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Most in nearly a decade: CEO departures this year at Bumble Inc. and Funko Inc. are helping to fuel a record crop of top female executives who’ve been ousted from their jobs. A total of 14 ousters in 2025, which also includes departures by the top executives at Bath & Body Works Inc. and Vail Resorts Inc., marks the highest number of women CEOs forced out during any single year since at least 2017, according to exechange.com, which tracks executive changes at public companies. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

‘It’s about choice’: Dodge announced two new muscle cars on Friday, flexing its 2026 model year lineup and touting customization options for its customers. The 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak is a new three-row muscle SUV featuring a 710-horsepower Hemi V-8 engine. According to Dodge, it provides more than 6 million potential combinations for customization through multiple wheel choices, interior seat colors, seat belt colors, and exterior colors and designs. It can also be customized to include seating for five, six or seven passengers. Read more from CNBC.