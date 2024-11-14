Roundup: Louisiana campaign spending / Federal AI guidance / Interest rates

Campaign spending: With incumbents in five of six Louisiana congressional districts running against poorly-funded opponents, the campaign expenditures on average were down in this election. The District 1 seat went back to incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La, who is a good measuring stick for how much a winning representative needs each year because he’s been in office for well over a decade. This year, he received almost $13.5 million and spent $14.3 million. That number steadily declined in recent history with $33.7 million spent in 2020, and $20.1 million in 2022. Read more from The Center Square.

Changing as the industry changes: The Biden administration on Thursday released guidelines for using artificial intelligence in the power grid, water system, air travel network and other pieces of critical infrastructure. Private industry would have to adopt and implement the guidelines announced by the Homeland Security Department. There are also guidelines for state and local governments. Read more from The Associated Press.

Slowing things down: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday that strong U.S. economic growth will allow policymakers to take their time in deciding how far and how fast to lower interest rates. “The economy is not sending any signals that we need to be in a hurry to lower rates,” Powell said in remarks for a speech to business leaders in Dallas. “The strength we are currently seeing in the economy gives us the ability to approach our decisions carefully.” Read more from CNBC.