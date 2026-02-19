Roundup: Local influencer turned designer / Mortgage rates / Walmart’s warning

Luxury sleepwear: Baton Rouge influencer Claire Couvillion Smith is turning her brand into product, launching Couv Collections, a luxury sleepwear line built on her signature feminine aesthetic. Two years of development, custom patterns and hands-on design show how creators can diversify beyond sponsored content. With her sister as operations manager, Smith is scaling while balancing motherhood and plotting home and baby lines. Read the full story from InRegister.

Three-year low: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate has slipped to its lowest level in more than three years. The benchmark 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate fell to 6.01% from 6.09% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. One year ago, the rate averaged 6.85%. The modest pullback brings the average rate to its lowest level since Sept. 8, 2022, when it was 5.89%. Read more from the Associated Press.

Earnings outlook: Walmart, often viewed as a bellwether for consumer health, issued a cautious earnings outlook, citing a “hiring recession,” rising student-loan delinquencies and trade uncertainty. While sentiment has improved, executives see mounting pressure on shoppers and widening income gaps, signaling a more fragile spending environment ahead. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.