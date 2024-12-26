Roundup: LNG growth / Stonehenge Capital / Disaster response

More projects ahead: Natural gas investors are looking ahead to potential growth after a year in which historically low prices dinged profits and drilling plans. Already the U.S. is set to debut projects expected to begin shipping gas in earnest next year, with more scheduled to begin shipping by 2028. Trump has pledged to support additional projects beyond then. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

SBLC license: The SBA has granted Small Business Lending Company licenses to four lending institutions committed to expanding access to capital to underserved markets. The awarding of SBLCs to Cooperative Business Services, A10 Capital, Lafayette Square, and Baton Rouge-based Stonehenge Capital marks the SBLC program’s second expansion during the Biden administration and just the second in 40 years. This broadens the availability of 7(a) loans in low-income and other underserved communities nationwide from their locations in Ohio, Idaho, Washington, D.C., and Louisiana, respectively. Read the full release.

Solar microgrid: A New Orleans nonprofit is helping disaster areas swap out generators for cheaper, cleaner power. The Footprint Project wants to create a solar-powered microgrid “lending library” to deploy during disaster recovery efforts. With just seven full-time staff, the group cycles in workers in the wake of a disaster, partnering with local solar companies, nonprofits and others to gather supplies and distribute as many as it can. Read more from Fast Company.