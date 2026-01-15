Roundup: LNG deal / Mardi Gras politics / Verizon outage

Agreement with Saudis: Saudi Aramco has signed a long-term LNG supply deal with Commonwealth LNG for 1 million metric tons annually, with an option to double volumes. The agreement moves the proposed Cameron export terminal closer to a final investment decision as Aramco expands its U.S. natural gas footprint. Read more from Reuters.

Parade throws: A Jefferson Parish judge serving as Mardi Gras krewe king may use campaign funds to buy parade throws bearing his name and image, the Louisiana Ethics Board ruled. The decision reflects new, looser campaign finance laws allowing elected officials to spend political money on Carnival-related activities tied to constituent outreach. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Service restored: Verizon restored cellular service late Wednesday after a nearly 10-hour nationwide outage that left hundreds of thousands of customers without calls or mobile data. Outage reports peaked near 173,000, briefly disrupting access to 911 in some cities. The company said there was no sign of a cyberattack and will issue account credits. Read more from Forbes.