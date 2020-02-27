Roundup: Lit Pizza in Central / Tire shop purchase / Walmart’s Prime

Expanding: Lit Pizza is opening a location in Central in late 2020, the company announced today in a Facebook post. The fast-casual concept will occupy an endcap space in the planned Sullivan Shopping Center, which will be across Sullivan Road from the Shoe Creek development. The Central location is among more than 20 that owner Ozzie Fernandez plans to open after receiving an investment from a local group led by attorney Gordon McKernan.

Land sale: Chabill’s Tire & Auto Service has purchased a 40,000-square-foot property at the corner of Range Avenue and LaSalle Road in Denham Springs for $400,000 in a deal that closed today. The site previously belonged to an Avis Car Rental office and car wash that flooded in 2016 and never reopened. Troy J. Daigle of NAI Latter & Blum/Donnie Jarreau Real Estate Inc. represented the seller, while Colin Smith of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer.

Digital retail: Walmart today confirmed that it’s developing a competitor to Amazon’s juggernaut Prime membership program. The company declined to offer details, but a spokeswoman said it will be called Walmart+. News website Vox first reported the news about Walmart’s new membership program earlier today and said the discounter would have certain perks that the online leader couldn’t offer and could be testing the program as soon as March.