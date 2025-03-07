Roundup: Liberty Mutual refund / Consumer borrowing / Loan forgiveness

Failure to update: Liberty Mutual will refund approximately $4 million to roughly 138,000 Louisiana policyholders after overcharging them on a state-mandated insurance assessment, according to Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple. The overcharges stemmed from an error in which Liberty Mutual had failed to update the Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation Emergency Assessment percentage since 2021. The Louisiana Department of Insurance became aware of the issue in February. Read more from The Center Square.

Calming down: U.S. consumers dialed back the pace of borrowing in February after a near-record increase a month earlier. Total credit increased $18.1 billion in January after a revised $37.1 billion jump in December, according to Federal Reserve data out Friday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a $14.9 billion advance. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Who’s eligible? President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order later Friday excluding certain student loan borrowers from the popular Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump accused the PSLF program of including organizations that “engage in illegal, or what we would consider to be improper, activities.” PSLF, which President George W. Bush signed into law in 2007, allows many not-for-profit and government employees to have their federal student loans canceled after 10 years of payments. Read more from CNBC.