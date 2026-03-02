Roundup: Legislative session preview / Live Nation / Banking changes 

Guest speakers: House Speaker Phillip DeVillier, R-Eunice, and Senate President Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, will be the guest speakers at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. They will discuss the 2026 regular legislative session, which begins March 9, focusing on key issues and policies that will be in the spotlight. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.

Antitrust trial: The Justice Department’s antitrust trial against Live Nation kicks off in Manhattan, putting its 2010 merger with Ticketmaster under intense scrutiny. Prosecutors allege the company illegally dominates the market for top concerts. A government win could reshape live entertainment, though experts say a breakup—and lower ticket fees—is far from certain. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Proof of citizenship: The Trump administration is weighing executive action that could require banks to collect and report more detailed citizenship information from customers, potentially including passport documentation. Industry leaders warn the move could restrict access to financial services. Details remain unclear, including whether accounts lacking documentation would be closed. Read more from The Washington Post.