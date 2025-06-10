Roundup: Legacy lawsuits / Clean energy subsidies / Economic growth forecast

Closing the book: Last week, lawmakers passed legislation to address “legacy lawsuits” against oil and gas companies over alleged environmental damage. Those attempts on Sunday came in the form of amendments to a 200-page bill that was originally only meant as a restructuring of the Louisiana Department of Energy and Natural Resources. Read more from The Center Square.

Tech industry lobbying: The tech industry is fighting to save clean energy subsidies in the tax-and-spending bill working its way through Congress, a sign that access to power is a priority for the biggest artificial intelligence companies. The Data Center Coalition, a group that includes Microsoft, Alphabet’s Google, Amazon.com and Meta Platforms, recently made its pitch in a letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., according to a copy viewed by The Wall Street Journal. The group asked him to preserve tax credits and loan funding that would be aggressively phased out in the version of the bill passed by the House of Representatives last month. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Revised downward: World Bank experts said the U.S. economy in 2025 will grow at an annual rate of 1.4%, 0.9 percentage points slower than its January forecast. That would be the weakest U.S. performance since the global financial crisis, excluding the first year of the pandemic in 2020. Read more from The Washington Post.