Roundup: LED audit / Starbucks shake-up / Louisiana’s education funding

Clean bill: A recent audit of Louisiana Economic Development found no issues with the agency’s financial statements. In conducting the audit, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor evaluated LED’s accountability with respect to the spending of public funds between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024. The LLA also obtained, documented and reviewed LED’s system of internal controls and evaluated the agency’s compliance with payroll laws and regulations.

Vanilla latte, please: Starbucks Corp. is reorganizing its top ranks as part of CEO Brian Niccol’s plan to win back customers by speeding up service and making cafes feel more upscale. The company says it’s adopting a new model for its retail operations with clearer accountability for how stores perform. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

On pause: Federal funding for several federal grants awarded to Louisiana schools is on pause following a sweeping directive issued by the Trump administration to freeze all federal financial assistance programs, according to public records from the Louisiana Department of Education. For Louisiana, the freeze impacts at least ten federal grant programs awarded to the state education department, with a total value exceeding $726 million annually. Read more from The Center Square.