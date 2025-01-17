Roundup: Leaders for a Better Louisiana / State Police / UnitedHealth

Taking shape: Leaders for a Better Louisiana, the new organization that formed from the merger of the Council for a Better Louisiana and the Committee of 100 for Economic Development, on Friday announced its officers and board members for 2025. Heather Poole, who previously served as the chair of CABL, and Phillip Rozeman, who previously served as the vice chair and chair-elect of C100, will serve as Better Louisiana’s co-chairs. The organization also announced the election of Scott Ballard as chair-elect, Robert Schneckenburger as secretary and Spencer Martin as treasurer.

Excessive force: The Louisiana State Police for years have used excessive force during arrests and vehicle pursuits, a statewide pattern of misconduct that places the public at “serious risk of harm,” according to a scathing report released Thursday by the U.S. Justice Department. Read more from The Associated Press.

Aftermath: Despite earnings that beat analysts’ expectations, UnitedHealth Group shares dropped after it reported higher medical costs in the fourth quarter. The health care company discussed the results in a call that was its first public event since the assassination of Brian Thompson last month. Thompson ran the company’s insurance unit, the nation’s largest. The call was a delicate communications challenge, as the company’s leaders had to reassure investors of its current and future financial performance while also contending with negative public scrutiny and the loss of a “widely liked” executive. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.