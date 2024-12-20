Roundup: Lawsuit against LSU / CEO shake-ups / Consumer spending 

OLOL partnership: Former LSU Student Health Center head Julie Hupperich is suing the university over its partnership with Catholic hospital network Our Lady of the Lake Health, which she says violates employees First Amendment rights and limits students’ health care options. She alleges in a lawsuit filed this month with the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge that she was fired in May because she raised objections to the deal that allowed OLOL to take over operations of the Student Health Center in February 2023. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Retired, ousted or poached: U.S. public companies announced 327 chief executive changes this year through November, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. That’s more than in any other year since at least 2010, when the firm first started tracking the turnover. It’s also an 8.6% increase from last year. Read more from CNBC.

November jump: U.S. consumer spending increased in November amid strong demand for a range of goods and services, underscoring the economy’s resilience. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 0.4% last month after a downwardly revised 0.3% gain in October, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis reported. Read more from Reuters.