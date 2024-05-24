Roundup: LaWallet / Teacher pay / Walmart

Good at airports: Louisiana travelers with the LA Wallet app can now use their valid digital ID or mobile driver’s license for proof of identity at TSA security checkpoints at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International and 26 other major airports around the nation. The use of digital IDs during the screening process will eliminate the need for a physical photo ID when entering a TSA checkpoint. Read more from WWL-TV.

Less money: The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board spent about two hours asking questions and giving suggestions on the budget to the school district’s chief financial officer and the interim superintendent. The new budget proposes teachers make $2,700 less in the new school year. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Parting company: Walmart has ended its agreement with Capital One Financial, which was the exclusive issuer of Walmart consumer credit cards. The retailer has previously accused Capital One of being too slow to post many transactions to cardholders’ accounts as well as failing to replace many lost cards. Read more from Reuters.

Editor’s note: Daily Report will not be published on Monday, May 27. Daily Report will return Tuesday, May 28. Have a safe and happy holiday.