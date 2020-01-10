Roundup: Latter and Blum / Associated Grocers / Gameday  

Stepping down: After more than 40 years of leadership, Bob Merrick has announced he is stepping down from his role as president and CEO of Latter and Blum. Lacey Conway, Merrick’s daughter, will be taking over as president and CEO of the real estate firm effective immediately.

Growth: Associated Grocers has filed an advanced notice with Louisiana Economic Development announcing a $3 million expansion of its facilities. Per the notice, the company plans to apply for the Enterprise Zones program, a jobs incentive program. With the expansion, the company plans to add five new jobs to its 564-person staff. Associated Grocers did not respond to multiple requests for more information.

Money moves: Business leaders in New Orleans expect a big weekend ahead of Monday’s college football national championship game between LSU and Clemson, The Daily Advertiser reports. When the Sugar Bowl Committee, which spearheaded the bid for the 2020 championship, hosted the 2012 Allstate BCS Championship, the economic impact on the region was more than $260 million. That game featured LSU and Alabama, and officials predict this weekend will have an equal or greater economic impact. Read the full story.