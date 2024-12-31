Roundup: Last day for the market / Data center construction / New Year’s Eve

Biggest annual gain in a decade: A string of volatile sessions for U.S. stocks extended into the year’s last trading day, marking an ominous close to an otherwise stellar year for North American equity investors. Treasury yields rose and the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced toward its biggest annual gain in more than a decade on Tuesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% and the Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.8%, each declining for a fourth session in a year-end pullback that has shaved more than a trillion dollars from large-cap market values. The losses remain just a blip in advance that has lifted the S&P 500 more than 53% since the start of 2023, the best two-year gain since the late 1990s. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Data center growth: Data-center construction is growing faster in Atlanta than in just about any other major city. Now Atlanta is pushing back. More residents and lawmakers worry that the pace of data-center growth—and the amount of land and resources being devoted to it—has gone too far and that it is starting to compete with more pressing real estate needs, like housing and retail stores. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Celebrate safely: Whether you’re planning to drink your bubbly solo, with that special someone or with the kiddos, there are more than a dozen local events scheduled on Tuesday for New Year’s Eve. Red Stick Revelry: Baton Rouge’s official New Year’s Eve celebration will be held at Davis S. Rhorer Plaza and North Boulevard Town Square at 222 North Blvd. Watch the Red Stick drop as fireworks illuminate the Mississippi River and enjoy live music starting at 8 p.m. At midnight, there will be a countdown to 2025. Read the full list of events from 225 magazine.

Editor’s note: The offices of Business Report will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, in observance of the New Year holiday and Daily Report will not be published. Daily Report will return on Thursday, Jan. 2. Have a safe and happy holiday!